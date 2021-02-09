Predominantly set in a fictionalized version of Tokyo, ‘Kemono Jihen’ or ‘Monster Incidents’ is a neo-noir urban fantasy anime with distinctive horror themes. The plot revolves around Kabane Kusaka, a ghoul-human hybrid, who arrives in Tokyo and joins the Inugami Detective Agency. Run by the enigmatic bakedanuki Kohachi Inugami, the agency specializes in handling kemono-related cases. Having encountered utter neglect and apathy almost all his life, Kabane finds friendship and kindness while working for Inugami. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kemono Jihen Episode 6 Release Date

Kemono Jihen episode 6, titled ‘Awakening,’ is set to release on February 14, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the anime, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions are streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Kabane gets pulled into a secret room while cleaning the floor. When Inugami realizes what has happened, he rushes there to get the boy out. The younger kemonos are introduced to the elusive 5th member of the team, a vampire named Mihai Florescu, who handles all the technical aspects of their work. He has taken a liking to Kabane and nearly calls him a slave a few times.

While out grocery shopping, Kabane runs into Kon and learns that Inari has replaced her with another young kitsune. Kabane, who is still thinking about how easily Mihai bested him in arm wrestling, tells Kon to fight him. After she is defeated, Kon berates herself for being weak. Kabane tries to console her and asks her to come live with him at the agency. However, Kon says she can’t, explaining that she can’t live with Inugami as he is a bakedanuki. Before Kabane leaves, Kon makes him promise that he will return as soon as possible.

Mihai tells Kabane, Shiki, and Akira that they have a new case, and Inugami wants them to handle it. In reality, the narcissistic and perpetually bored vampire has locked Inugami in his old room and is trying to find a new way to entertain himself. The case involves a company named Bugbite Electronic, where several workers have committed suicide. However, that number has suddenly dropped to zero in recent months. Mihai sends the young kemonos to find any information they can.

Shiki turns himself invisible with one of his newfound abilities and infiltrates one of Bugbite’s plants. He discovers that the brains of the workers are being sucked out by three kanonbas, mosquito kemonos, who prefer to feast on human brains, blood, and organs. When Shiki is discovered by one of the kanonbas due to Mihai’s meddling, it triggers a traumatic memory in the Arachne-human hybrid’s mind. In episode 6, Mihai and Inugami might have a confrontation after the latter gets freed. Kabane might have to go inside the Bugbite plant and rescue Shiki.

