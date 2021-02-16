Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shō Aimoto, ‘Kemono Jihen’ is an urban fantasy anime with horror and mystery elements. It tells the story of Kabane Kusaka, a ghoul-human hybrid, who begins working for kemono detective Kohachi Inugami after relocating to Tokyo with him. Having endured neglect and cruelty all his life in his relatives’ hands, he finds friends, happiness, and most importantly, purpose while being part of the Inugami Detective Agency. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kemono Jihen Episode 7 Release Date

Kemono Jihen episode 7, titled ‘Home,’ is set to release on February 21, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the anime, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions are streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 6 begins right where episode 5 ended. Shiki is paralyzed with fear and has a flashback about his mother. He doesn’t have any memory of when and how he was separated from her. And as he has forgotten about it, it can only mean that something terrible must have happened. Meanwhile, Mihai tells Kabane and Akira that he has unintentionally let the kanonba sisters know about Shiki’s presence. As Kabane and Akira make their way towards their friend, they are confronted by Momoka. However, Kabane easily overpowers her.

Inside the building, Shiki finally overcomes his fear because of Mihai’s goading, and after confusing Erika’s senses with his sweats, he successfully traps her in his web. He recalls that Inugami told him that he found some information about Shiki’s parents, but Shiki declined to listen, saying that he is happy at the agency. When Kabane and Akira arrive with Momoka, he ensnares the second kanonba sister as well. As Kabane and others try to decide what to do next, Reika shows up. She sucks out both her sisters’ brains, killing them. She then proceeds to defeat Shiki and Akira.

When Kabane tries to attack Reika, she proves to be stronger than even him. Mihai advises Kabane to tap into his kemono strength. Kabane heeds his advice and rips out the limbs with which Reika was holding his hands. Back at the agency, Mihai finally lets Inugami out. The bakedanuki tells Kabane to stand down and return and that Inari will take care of things from there.

Right on cue, Nobimaru, Inari’s new associate, arrives. He first burns Reika alive and then the other two kanonba sisters’ corpses, not intending to leave any clue of kemono involvement behind. Before he leaves, he secretly warns Kabane that Inari still wants the latter’s Life Calculus Stone.

A day after the incident, a TV news anchor reports that Bugbite Electronics is being investigated for overtime violation. Kabane suddenly remembers about Kon and goes to see her. The episode ends as Shiki asks Inugami to tell him about his parents. In episode 7, Shiki’s backstory might be further explored. Inari might come after Kabane’s Life Calculus Stone a second time.

