‘Kemono Jihen’ or ‘Monster Incidents’ is an urban fantasy anime with horror and mystery elements. It is developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shō Aimoto. The story revolves around a young boy named Kabane Kusaka, who discovers that he is a ghoul-human hybrid. He subsequently moves to Tokyo and starts working for the Inugami Detective Agency. Staffed by kemonos like him, the agency exclusively solves monster-related cases. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kemono Jihen Episode 8 Release Date

Kemono Jihen episode 8, titled ‘Truth,’ is set to release on February 28, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the anime, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions are streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Kabane and Akira accompany Shiki and Inugami on their visit to Shiki’s hometown for information about his parents. While exploring the town, the three young kemonos find a book that documents the local legend of a poor man named Shige, who shares his meager food with a spider. Grateful for his kindness, the spider leaves gold threats for him. Shige sells them, becomes rich, and lives happily ever after. Shiki spots a young girl watching him, but she leaves before he can say anything.

Inugami arrives with Shiki’s paternal uncle, Tademaru, who is a folklorist and knows about kemonos. He reveals that the story of Shige is true. Shiki’s father was researching the legend when he met Shiki’s mother Kumi in the local forest. As he begins telling his nephew what happened afterward, Inugami leads the other two kemonos away. Shiki later returns and says that his uncle has told him both his parents are dead. His father passed away while Kumi was still pregnant with Shiki, and she died when Shiki was 5 years old. Tademaru tells Shiki that he is traumatized because he saw his mother’s dead body.

Later, Nobimaru shows up and suggests that they should visit the forest. Being on the grounds where he spent much of his childhood, Shiki’s memories start coming back. He realizes that his uncle lied about the cause of his trauma. In reality, Shiki became traumatized after seeing his mother being artificially inseminated. Nobimaru recalls an old report about “healing silk,” which could serve as a perfect replica for real skin and even could be woven into organs. He reveals that Inari ensured that the silk would be taken out of the market and put Tademaru on her blacklist.

Meanwhile, Inugami confronts Tademaru, who reveals that he had Kumi’s full cooperation because she wanted to provide for her son. They concluded that the spider from Shige’s legend must have been a mutant. As the forest is filled with kemonos and other creatures, Tademaru did several experiments with Kumi serving as the maternal base. He genuinely doesn’t believe that what he did was wrong.

After Shiki found their test site, he separated the son from his mother by lying to him. Inugami reveals that he has let Shiki hear all of what Tademaru said through his phone. The episode ends as Shiki arrives with Kabane and Nobimaru and strings Tademaru up on a tree. In episode 8, Shiki might learn what his mother’s ultimate fate was. The reason for Akira’s sudden disappearance might also be revealed in the next episode.

