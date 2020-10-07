‘Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen’ isn’t your regular share of high school romance. It does feature tsundere characters of some sort, but its historical setting completely upends the archetype. Its storyline is structured in a way that it keeps drifting back and forth between the intense rivalry of its protagonists and the cute feelings that they hold for one another. As a viewer, even you find it hard to deduce what to root for—their war or their romantic relationship. Well, if you’re already curious about the final outcome of this one, make sure that you do check it out. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Silver Link Studio, ‘Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen’ is a light novel adaptation. The first episode of ‘Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen’ is scheduled to release on October 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Anime viewers from Australia and New Zeland can watch it one Anime Lab.

Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen Spoilers

‘Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen’ is a complex tale of rivalry and love. It all begins when a war ensues between the technologically advanced Empire and the Nebulis Imperial Household Agency, which is also known as the country of witches. With this war, the ice witch princess and a renowned swordsman cross paths. Both are known to be the best among their people. The ice witch is the most powerful among the Imperial Household Agency―Aliceliese, while the swordsman is the youngest and among the strongest warriors of his Empire.

Knowing that they’ll be the perfect rivals for one another, they set out to duke it out on the battlefield. But deep inside, the young warrior is blown away by the nobility and beauty of the ice witch. Meanwhile, even the ice witch feels something similar—she’s impressed by his strength and always on-the-edge lifestyle. Unfortunately for them, being on the same side is not an option. And even if it was, they would still be nothing but rivals. But maybe, just maybe, there’s some hope.

Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen Trailer

Here’s the trailer for the first season of ‘Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen’:

