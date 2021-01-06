Based on a light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is a TV anime that revolves around a girl who is reborn as a dungeon spider. The series follows the main character as she learns to embrace her current circumstances. On July 6, 2018, news first came out that Millepensee Studios is developing an anime adaptation of the original light novels. Initially, the anime was supposed to premiere in 2020, but it was postponed until January due to the COVID situation. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?.’

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of season 1 of ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is set to premiere on January 8, 2021. Jōtarō Ishigami produced the anime with Shin Itagaki serving as director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme”.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the anime on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Japan, it is set to air on several TV channels, including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One YouTube channel and Bilibili.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Spoilers

The main character gets reincarnated in a parallel world as a Small Lesser Taratect. She resides in the massive dungeon known as the Great Elroe Labyrinth, which is filled with bigger and more dangerous creatures than her. Every day, her life is a struggle for survival. In the next two years, she feeds and grows until she has transitioned into an Arachne. This is when her path crosses with that of Ariel, the Ancient Divine Beast who presently holds the title of the demon lord. While their initial relationship is hostile, they soon discover that they can’t kill each other. The protagonist later travels to the demon realm, where Ariel gives her the name White.

In the course of the anime, the protagonist’s personality undergoes drastic changes. At first, she is horrified after finding out that she has reborn as a spider monster. Later, however, she embraces her existence and befriends Ariel and others like her.

