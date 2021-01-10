‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is a television anime developed from a light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu. It tells the story of a girl who gets reincarnated in another world as a Small Lesser Taratect and quickly realizes that she has to constantly fight for her survival. Not long after her rebirth, she is forced to eat another spider to satiate her growing hunger. In the light novel, she later undergoes certain drastic transformations that permanently change her physically and mentally. Despite this, she tries to hold onto the remnants of her humanity. The series premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of season 1 of ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?,’ titled ‘My House, On Fire?,’ is set to premiere on January 15, 2021. Jōtarō Ishigami produced the anime with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Spoilers

The series starts on Earth. A bright beam of light hits a high school out of nowhere and completely destroys a classroom. The protagonist later wakes up in a dungeon and realizes that she has reincarnated as a spider. She then notices that she is one of the hundreds of spiderlings breaking out of their shells around her. Due to the lack of any other source of food, the spiderlings begin to eat each other. She quickly realizes the severity of her situation when the Mother Spider arrives and resorts to cannibalism herself. In the next few days, she teaches herself how to weave a web and eats one of the dead spiders. Her first kill is a poison-spitting frog. Elsewhere, it is revealed that some of her classmates have reincarnated in this alternate world as well.

