Based on a light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime that revolves around a girl who is reborn as a dungeon spider in an alternate world. It doesn’t take her long to realize that she has to fight for her survival desperately. She is forced to give up all her reservations and start hunting other living creatures. As the series progresses, the protagonist finds that it’s getting tougher to maintain a connection with her humanity. The series premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 3, titled ‘Earth Wyrm (Dragon), Bad News?’, is set to premiere on January 22, 2021. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Spoilers

After she defeats the frog in the season premiere, several of the protagonist’s skills are upgraded. Encouraged, she weaves an intricate web in episode 2 and waits for her next victim. Unfortunately, a man walks into her web and gets tangled. To get out, he sets fire to it. Heartbroken that she lost her home, she creates an even more complex web. Later, the man returns with his friends to retrieve the treasure he left behind, a rock dragon egg. They once more destroy her home. Realizing that she must get stronger if she wants to survive, she rigorously trains herself, So, when the next opponent, a giant snake, shows up, she is ready. After a difficult battle, she kills the snake and receives quite a few significant updates.

