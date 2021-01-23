Developed from a light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime with a twist. The main protagonist is reincarnated as a dungeon spider. As the series progresses, she acquires more and more new skills, growing bigger and more powerful. However, because of these transformations, she starts losing parts of her humanity. The series premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 4 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 4, titled ‘Monkey, Wha—?’, is set to premiere on January 29, 2021. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Episode 4 Spoilers

Following her victory over the snake, the protagonist eats it entirely but discovers that she still isn’t full. She continues to hunt and eat. She later realizes that she now can access two new abilities: thread control and detection. When she activates the latter, it causes a massive headache, forcing her to switch it off. She gets over-confident about her abilities, but after a confrontation with a group of men, she learns that she is not that powerful. Chased by both men and reptilian monsters, she falls to the lower levels of the dungeon.

The protagonist isn’t the only one who has reincarnated into this new world. Some of her former classmates now attend the “academy,” where the children of royalty or nobility receive training in magic, war, and governance. Prince Schlain “Shun” Zagan Analeit used to be Yamada Shunsuke in Japan. His familiar is Feirune or Fei, an earth wyrm. In Japan, Fei used to be Shinohara Mirei.

While Shun and other students of the academy train with wands, a colossal earth dragon attacks them. Although Shun and his friends prove themselves to be quite skillful, they are no match for the dragon. Fei steps in and bites into the dragon’s skin, killing it. It is later revealed that Fei now bears the tag “Kin Eater,” indicating that the dead dragon is one of Fei’s parents. In episode 4, the protagonist might encounter the Earth Dragon Araba.

