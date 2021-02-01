Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime based on a light novel series of the same name by Tsukasa Kiryu. It revolves around a yet-to-named protagonist who reincarnates in another world as a dungeon spider. The series premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 5 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 5, titled ‘Does Catfish, Taste Good?’, is set to premiere on February 5, 2021. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, the protagonist fearfully watches as the Earth Dragon Araba passes by her. She later discovers that she is in the Great Elroe Labyrinth Lower Stratum and begins to make her way to the dungeon’s upper layer, as it is relatively safer for her. Feeling famished, she tries to eat slimy insects called elroe gastruch, but the taste makes her vomit. She later satiates her hunger by eating three reptile monsters called elroe randanel.

As she tries to continue on her way, she runs into a group of anogratch, monsters that distinctively look like monkeys. When one of them attacks the protagonist, it gets trapped in her web. As the protagonist bites into the creature, the anogratch lets out a dying scream. She is soon assaulted from all sides by the group and three bagragratch, an evolved version of the anogratch. Rapidly ascending through three levels, she manages to kill or capture all of them.

As she departs from that level of the dungeon, she suddenly finds herself falling into a river of lava. In episode 5, the protagonist might find a way to survive the lava and the monsters live in it.

