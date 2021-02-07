Based on a series of light novels by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime that revolves around a yet-to-be-named protagonist who is reincarnated in an alternate world as a dungeon spider. To survive in that hostile environment, she must hunt, kill, and level up. Since its premiere on January 8, 2021, the series has garnered significant popularity. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 6 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 6, titled ‘The Hero, and the Demon Lord?’, is set to premiere on February 12, 2021. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 5 begins where the previous episode left off. The protagonist finds herself in a section of the dungeon that is overrun by a river of lava. She is confronted by an Elroe Gunerush, a seahorse type monster that lives in the lava. The protagonist barely escapes when the Elroe Gunerush launches a fiery projectile at her. Later, she evolves and earns a new title, the Ruler of Pride.

The protagonist eventually goes back to hunt the Elroe Gunerush and discovers that it’s not that intelligent. After exhausting its MP, the Elroe Gunerush tries to attack her physically and leaves the safety of the lava. This allows her to kill the monster. She also kills a catfish and declares its meat to be the best thing she has eaten in this world. In episode 6, Julius, the current hero, might make an appearance.

