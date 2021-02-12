‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime that revolves around a nameless protagonist who gets reincarnated in another world as a dungeon spider. Not long after her rebirth, she realizes that she must constantly fight, eat, and evolve to survive in this world. The more battle she wins, the more powerful she becomes. Since its premiere on January 8, 2021, the series has garnered significant popularity. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 7 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 7, titled ‘Springtime, for Princes?’, is set to premiere on February 19, 2021. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, the current hero of the world, Julius Zagan Analeit, arrives at the Great Elroe Labyrinth along with a group of other adventurers in search of a certain spider monster. Julius happens to be Schlain’s older brother. As the adventurers descend into the labyrinth, the protagonist confronts an Elroe Gunerave, an eel-like monster that resides in the lava. After a fierce battle, the protagonist can defeat the creature. She then builds a shelter with her prey’s body and waits inside until she evolves to the next level.

Meanwhile, Julius and company face the monster they have come there seeking, a Nightmare’s Vestige, a blindingly white spider with telepathic abilities. While his friends keep the Nightmare’s Vestige busy, Julius takes out three Greater Taratects. When he finally confronts Nightmare’s Vestige, he realizes that the creature is terrified of something. Their battle ends when Julius kills the spider. Elsewhere, a Demon Lord surveys the world. In episode 8, we might learn more about the Demon Lord. Schlain’s childhood and his relationship with Julius might be explored.

