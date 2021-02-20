Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime that tells the story of an unnamed protagonist who gets reincarnated in an alternate world as a dungeon spider. She discovers that the new world functions like a video game, and if she wants to survive, she has to improve her player level. Since the light novel’s debut, the protagonist has quickly become popular among fans, who have given her the nickname “Kumoko.” The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 8 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 8, titled ‘Am I, Dead?’, is set to premiere on February 26, 2021. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, the protagonist gains a title, the Ruler of Perseverance, and acquires certain abilities. Moreover, her Evil Eye class of skills gets unlocked. She becomes especially giddy about this and envisions herself acting like an “edgelord.” Her two brains have a conversation, and she decides to select the cursed evil eye for now.

Meanwhile, Schlain, Feirune, and Karnatia speak to Filimøs about the reincarnated individuals. There were 25 students and a teacher in the classroom when the bright beam of light hit and destroyed it. The former students deduce that 19 have been accounted for, but Filimøs, the former teacher, reveals that four reincarnated individuals have already died, leaving only 3 still missing.

During a training session, Hugo suddenly attacks Schlain and informs him that he is tired of playing second fiddle to Schlain. Hugo reveals that he has brought a monster and several associates to either kill or capture everyone from the academy.

This is when Filimøs appears and tells Hugo that the monster and his associates have been dealt with. She then proceeds to erase almost all of his abilities and skills. As Hugo is still one of her former students, Filimøs spares his life, hoping that he will take this incident as a lesson for future behavior. The episode ends as a mysterious woman appears in Hugo’s room and promises him vengeance. In episode 8, the identity of this enigmatic woman might be revealed.

