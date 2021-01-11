The Japanese web novel series ‘Log Horizon,’ written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, has spawned an ever-growing franchise that includes multiple manga series, a light novel series, and a top-rated TV anime series. The last premiered on October 5, 2013. ‘Log Horizon,’ with its multitude of characters, complex storylines, and crisp animation, is a prime example of isekai anime. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show. It will mark the anime’s return for a 3rd season.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of ‘Log Horizon’ season 3 or ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), titled ‘Reineshia’s Marriage,’ is set to premiere on January 13, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. It was originally supposed to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID outbreak. Season 3 gets its name from the title of Volume 12 of the web novel series. Studio Deen produced the upcoming season, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Toshizo Nemoto as the primary scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid performed the opening theme track “Different,” and Miyu Oshiro performed the ending theme track “Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version will be available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions will be available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Furthermore, the 1st two seasons are also available with English dubbing on Animelab.

Log Horizon Spoilers

The story revolves around a group of gamers who one day find themselves inside ‘Elder Tale,’ the massively online role-playing game (MMORPG) they all play, as their in-game avatars. They soon realize that they are trapped within the game along with hundreds of thousands of other players from all over the world.

If players, also known as adventurers, die in this world, they are resurrected. On the other hand, when the non-playable characters (NPCs), also known as the People of the Earth, die, it’s permanent. The series protagonist is Shiroe, a reclusive engineering student who had been playing ‘Elder Tale’ for eight years before he is transported into the game (an event that later comes to be known as “the apocalypse”). A master strategist, he goes to form the eponymous guild and earns both respect and notoriety under the moniker “Villain in Glasses.”

As the title suggests, ‘Log Horizon’ season 3 might focus on the deterioration and eventual dissolution of the Round Table Alliance, formed by Shiroe with Log Horizon and ten other guilds. It might also show how Shiroe plans to make it possible for players to go back and forth between the game world and the old world. Here is the trailer for ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table.’

