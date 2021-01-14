Based on a Japanese web novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, ‘Log Horizon’ is a complex isekai anime with many characters and numerous concurrent plotlines. Hundreds of thousands of gamers discover one day that they are now trapped inside the multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) ‘Elder Tale’ as their in-game characters. This event comes to be known as “the Apocalypse.” The story especially focuses on Shiroe, an engineering student in the old world, who played the game for eight years before the Apocalypse. A brilliant strategist, he forms the eponymous guild and later the Round Table alliance with 10 other guild leaders.

Season 3 of ‘Log Horizon,’ also known as ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

The 2nd episode of ‘Log Horizon’ season 3, titled ‘The Duke of Akiba,’ is set to premiere on January 20, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. Studio Deen produced the upcoming season, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Toshizo Nemoto as the primary scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid performed the opening theme track “Different,” and Miyu Oshiro performed the ending theme track “Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version will be available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions will be available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Furthermore, the first two seasons of the anime series are also available with English dubbing on Animelab.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

The initial plan for creating a two-way path between the real world and Elder Tale turns out to be a failure when the Round Table is told that the investigation on the Fairy Ring hasn’t gone anywhere. Princess Rayneshia gets a surprise visit from her mother, who tells her that the young woman’s marriage with the scion of another noble family has been fixed. Although Rayneshia still harbors romantic feelings for Crusty, she can’t act against her family’s wishes.

Shiroe learns that several players or adventurers have transported somewhere from the Yamato server. He deduces that they might be back in the real world. Eins, the guild Honesty leader, voices his dissatisfaction about how Akiba City is administered by the Round Table and subsequently becomes the Duke of Akiba with the Holy Westlande Empire’s help. The next episode is likely to focus on Eins and his guild and delve deep into his reasons for pulling Honesty out of the Round Table.

Read More: Greatest Isekai Anime Ever Made