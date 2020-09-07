Showtime’s ‘Love Fraud’ is much more than a documentary series – it is a four-part journey that takes us on a roller-coaster ride of emotions, and makes for infuriating, riveting, and sometimes, even hysterical television. Directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, it follows the real-life story of a charming man, Richard Scott Smith, who preys on lonely, middle-aged, single women, and then cons them out of all their money and dignity. This mini-series is a perfectly constructed piece of entertainment that highlights how a bunch of scorned women can turn into ruthless hunters to claim revenge on the one man who deceived them, in more than one way. So, here is all that you need to know about its upcoming third episode.

Love Fraud Episode 3 Release Date

Episode 3 of ‘Love Fraud,’ entitled ‘I’m Glad You Called,’ will premiere on September 13, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ PT or 8 pm CT. This episode comes exactly a week after the release of its second episode, ‘Wichita.’ Until the series airs its finale, on September 20, 2020, it will follow this same schedule.

Love Fraud Episode 3 Spoilers

This investigative docuseries, that chronicles the hunt for a con man who has spent several years cheating innocent women by wooing them online, has aptly titled its third episode ‘I’m Glad You Called.’ After the second episode, which took place in Wichita, Kansas, ended with not such great results, the “revenge squad” – comprising of jilted ex’s, a local private investigator, and a bounty hunter named Carla – will move to Knoxville, Tennessee. In this episode, they will receive a disturbing phone call wherein they would learn that one of Richard Scott Smith’s exes in the south, in Knoxville, is keeping him safe and hidden at her home. Along with that, new exes and cast members would be introduced, and Richard’s manipulative ways would be highlighted even more.

Where to Stream Love Fraud Episode 3 Online?

Episode 3 of ‘Love Fraud,’ ‘I’m Glad You Called,’ can be easily seen at the above-mentioned slot on Showtime. Needless to say, for this, you will need a cable package that will allow you to watch the channel. If you don’t have that, you can always make use of the internet and stream the episode on Showtime’s official website. If that doesn’t work for you either, then you can turn to the multiple live TV streaming services that have access to this series, namely, Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Along with all this, you also have the option to catch up with the series on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Fraud Episode 2 Recap

When the revenge squad decides to catch Richard Scott Smith and bring him to justice, they realize that he is on the run. The private investigator does a brilliant job in finding out Richard’s history, and it comes to light that although he is now a man who has no qualms in assuming the identity of other men to marry several women – and then con them – he used to be a person who knew and understood the difference between right and wrong, especially as a child. Then, information comes that he, along with another woman, has bought a restaurant named Krab Kingz in Wichita, Kansas, so that’s where the squad goes. But again, once they get there, things get weird. Turns out, Richard got wind that people, and the law, was after him, so he decided to do what he does best – vanish from the face of the earth. Just like he’s done multiple times before, he left the women to deal with the consequences of his actions.

