Many anime viewers underestimate idol anime. Sure, almost all of them have similar storylines. Sure, they are all more music-centric than most mainstream anime out there. But that’s the beauty of these shows. It’s not the storyline or the characters that fascinate you, but it’s the use of music as a narrative device. Replete with memorable soundtracks, undeveloped but likable characters, and some high school melodrama, idol anime are perfect for a weekend binge.

Among all the idol anime out there, ‘Love Live’ stands out because it also has a pretty unique roster of characters and a fairly well-written storyline. And for obvious, its playlist of catchy numbers offers music that almost anyone can enjoy. So if, you’re looking forward to the new installment of the ‘Love Live’ franchise, read on further to know all about its release date, streaming availability, and plot.

Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Sunrise Studio, ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai’ is an alternative setting of the renowned ‘Love Live! School Idol Project’ anime series. The first episode of ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai’ is scheduled to release on October 3, 2020.

‘Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai’ is a part of the whole ‘Love Live’ multimedia universe which includes everything from game series to anime, from music CDs to live performances. Over the years, the series has branched out into many different installments, all of which are quite popular among Otakus. While the studio behind ‘Code Geass‘ and ‘Cowboy Bebop‘ is animating the series, Tomoyuki Kawamura is directing it. Jin Tanaka, known for his work in ‘Date a Live’ and ‘One Piece,’ is handling its composition and Takumi Yokota is responsible for the character designs.

Where to Watch Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai English Dub Online?

‘Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club’ will be available in North America and the British Isles on Funimation on October 3, 2020.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Spoilers

‘Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club’ is set in the Nijigasaki High School (虹ヶ咲学園, Nijigasaki Gakuen) in Odaiba, Tokyo. The school is very well known among the locals because of the diverse set of majors and free schooling that it offers. The anime’s premise primarily revolves around the members of an idol club at the school. The girls in this club are determined to save their school from being abolished.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Trailer

Check out the trailer for ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club’ below:

