Idol anime may not be for everyone. But if you have a knack for the CGCT (Cute Girls Doing Cute Things) genre and some good pop music, idol anime are perfect for you. Over the years, the ‘Love Live!’ franchise not only has lured viewers who are into music-centric shows but has garnered a fan base that includes many who are not into idol anime. The credit for this goes to its well-written characters and of course, good music. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Sunrise Studio, ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai’ is an alternative setting of the renowned ‘Love Live! School Idol Project’ anime series. The third episode of ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai’ is scheduled to release on October 17, 2020.

‘Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai’ comprises of a massive franchise that covers almost every form of multimedia. From games to music videos, from CDs to live performances, it has it all. The main original anime series has also branched out into several franchises, all of which are quite popular among anime viewers. The Studio behind the series, Sunrise Studio, has previously worked on other popular anime such as ‘Code Geass‘ and ‘Cowboy Bebop.’ Tomoyuki Kawamura is its director, while Jin Tanaka, known for his work in ‘Date a Live’ and ‘One Piece,’ is handling its composition.

Where to Watch Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Spoilers

Almost all ‘Love Live!’ anime follows similar narratives where the main characters make up a high school’s idol club. When their school lands in some serious trouble, it comes down to them to compete with other schools and prove that their school is no less. ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club’ is no different. It is set in the Nijigasaki High School (虹ヶ咲学園, Nijigasaki Gakuen) which is located in Odaiba, Tokyo. Because of all the wide range of majors and free schooling it offers, many locals know about it. But the anime isn’t primarily about the school. It is about its local idol club which consists of some of the most talented young girls in the town. When their school is threatened, they set out to save it using their talents before it’s too late.

