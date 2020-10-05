Now we’ve seen our share of “damsel in distress,” not just in anime but in mainstream television as well. But don’t be fooled by the appearance of ‘Maoujou de Oyasumi’ as it isn’t about you regular princesses who only care about being saved by heroes. The princess here is only determined to get a good night’s sleep. She doesn’t care about being rescued or even the world outside. You could say that she’s a sleeping beauty with an evil twist. So all comedy lovers should definitely keep their eyes on this one. With that’s said, here’s everything you need to know about its first episode.

Maoujou de Oyasumi Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Doga Kobo Studio, ‘Maoujou de Oyasumi’ is a manga adaptation. The first episode of ‘Maoujou de Oyasumi’ is scheduled to release on October 6, 2020.

Mitsue Yamasaki is the director of the series while Yoshiko Nakamura is handling the series composition. The original creator of the storyline is Kagiji Kumanomata and the anime’s character designing is being done by Ai Kikuchi. The main cast members of the series include Kōichi Sōma as Frankenzombie, Masashi Yamane as Minotaur, Shinya Takahashi as Goblin Serf, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Red Siberian, Kōichi Sōma as Ghost Wrapping Paper, Takeo Ōtsuka as Poseidon, Takaya Kuroda as Flame Poison Dragon, Sayaka Ohara as Neo Alraune, Eggplant Seal, Ayane Sakura as Aladdif, Junichi Suwabe as Caesar Magician, and Sayaka Ohara as Harpy.

Where to Watch Maoujou de Oyasumi English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Maoujou de Oyasumi’ will be available on Funimation on October 6, 2020.

Maoujou de Oyasumi Spoilers

The main character of ‘Maoujou de Oyasumi is Princess Syalis, who is a member of the royal family in the country of Kaymin. It all begins when humans and demons start co-existing in the same world. Demon King Tasogare, who has had his eyes set on the Princess for quite some time, decides to kidnap her with the intention of dividing humans and demons and dominating the world. While civilians are infuriated by this act, a hero comes along and sets out to save the princess.

In the meantime, the Princess gets bored at the castle where she is held captive. Although her prison is great and is replete with good food and clothes, she still struggles to kill time. She tries her best to get in some sleep while the hero catches up with her. But unfortunately, that, too, does not work out well as she suffers from insomnia.

