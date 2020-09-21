‘Monster Girl Doctor’ was insitially trying to be a lot of things. It featured everything from complex harems to unnecessary fan service. But as the series has progressed, it has surprisingly managed to weave a sentimental storyline that will resonate with many viewers out there. Although replete with flaws, ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ deserves to be on everyone’s watchlist. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming avaibility of its final episode.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode, titled “The City of Dragons’ Doctor,” of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’, is scheduled to release on September 27, 2020.

Where to Watch Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Spoilers

Previously on ‘Monster Girl Doctor,’ everyone tried to convince Skadi to get her surgery done. However, no one succeeded. In the 11th episode, Glenn decides to give it one more shot. He reaches the Central Council Hall and tries his best to convince Skadi. While he’s at it, Sapphee, Arahnia, and Tisalia decide to take a break from everything they’ve been through in the past couple of days. And so, they go out for a night of clubbing. As soon as they get back to the clinic, Sapphee finds out that Arahnia has been stealing dragon scale. Arahnia tries her best to flee the scene. But Tisalia and Sapphee don’t let her get away. However, to Arahnia’s surprise, Tisalia and Sapphee try to understand why she did what she did. They don’t give her up to the authorities and take it upon themselves to solve the problem.

By the time their discussion is over, both Tisalia and Sapphee make Arahnia realize that she is in love with Glenn. The episode then shows if Glenn is able to convince Skadi or not. Since Glenn does everything he can to convince her, Skadi does not disrespect him but ignoring him. Instead, she starts opening up to him and tells him why she doesn’t want to have the surgery. After calmly listening to her, Glenn convinces her that she, too, deserves to have a normal peaceful life. As a result, Skadi finally agrees. The night of the surgery arrives and Glenn, Cthulhy, Sapphee, and Arahnia together try to save Skadi. Meanwhile, everyone from Lindworm holds a sigil, hoping that everything will be fine. The next morning promises many new days for Skadi as the surgery is successful. Some good days lie ahead and the people in the town can’t help but celebrate.

