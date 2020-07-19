For the most part, ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is driven by its fan service and harem-centric themes. But even when you filter these out, the anime does not lose its overall entertainment value. Other than that, even its comedy feels quite universal, and although there’s nothing too unique about it, it still manages to give the anime an overall feel-good vibe. For those who have already started watching its first season, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is scheduled to release on July 26, 2020.

Where to Watch Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Spoilers

The action of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ ensues in a world where a brutal war between humans and monsters once took place. This war went on for over 100 years. But with each passing year, both the parties started forgetting why they were even fighting in the first place. As a result, in a matter of a few years, the war subsided, the two parties announced a truce and started living in peace with one another. Since the end of the war, humans and monsters have coexisted in peace. Dr. Glenn Leitbeit is another human who has a keen interest in monsters. He is somewhat of a monster specialist and with his assistant, Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes, he treats monsters who need any kind of medical assistance. While he’s on his job one day, treating a pregnant minotaur, an octopus approaches him and asks him to conduct medical tests on fighters at the arena.

Tisalia Scythia, a mighty fighter known to be the heir of Scythia Transportation, shows up for the examination. Scythia gets a little carried away during the examination and even goes as far as saying that she would love to marry someone like the doctor. While she hits on the doctor, Sapphee starts getting a little jealous. Scythia complains about being certain that there’s something wrong with her. But upon investigating further, the doctor realizes that she’s hasn’t been wearing her steel shoes and that’s the reason why she hasn’t been able to win several fights. Scythia hates wearing steel shoes and thus, she protests against the doctor’s claims. But the doctor still sticks to his conclusion and forces her to put on shoes. While Scythia is able to win her battles again, the doctor wonders if all this was only a test of his ability to work with tough patients.

