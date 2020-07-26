‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is another addition to the catalog of harem anime releasing this season. Like most harem anime, its plot is quite predictable and is primarily driven by its characters. Not to mention, for those who like anime with fan service, this one has a lot to offer. With that said, if you have already started watching its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is scheduled to release on August 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Spoilers

‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is set in a world where a hefty war between humans and monsters once ensued. The war went on for so long that both the parties eventually started forgetting why they’re fighting each other in the first place Due to this, the war reached a state where both sides decided to call it off and live in harmony for the rest of their lives. After this, humans and monsters have co-existed in peace. The main character of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is Dr. Glenn Leitbeit, who is a human with some expertise in monster anatomy. He is somewhat of a monster specialist and with his assistant, Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes, he aids monsters who need medical care of any kind. One fine day at work, he treats a pregnant minotaur. While he’s at it, he is told that he needs to perform medical exams on fighter

Soon after this, Tisalia Scythia, a mighty fighter known to be the heir of Scythia Transportation, comes to his office for her medical test. The doctor’s effortless charm works its magic on her and she even claims that she would love to marry someone as caring and subtle as him. While she’s at it, the doctor’s assistant gets little jealousy but tries to hide what she’s feeling. In the meantime, considering her streak of losses, Scythia tries to convince the doctor that there’s something seriously wrong with her. But the doctor breaks it to her that the only reason behind her loses is her hatred toward steel shoes. Even though she resists, the doctor forces her to wear steel boots for her next match so that she does not lose her balance. Once he’s done for the day, he can’t help but wonder if getting Scythia to his clinic was only a way of testing his patience with thought patients.

