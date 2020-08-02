‘Monster Musume no Oishasan’ might seem like another generic harem anime and to an extent, it is one. However, it surprisingly has a decent premise and some very well written characters. So if you enjoy harem anime shows that also offer a little bit of fan service, make sure you check this one out. For those who have been following it already, here are all the details of its next episode.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is scheduled to release on August 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Spoilers

The action of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ ensues in a world where a war between humans and monsters once took place. The war went on for several years and took many lives. However, as years passed by, both parties of the war started forgetting why they were battling in the first place. As a result, the war came to an abrupt end with both parties giving up on their hate for each other. Soon after this, both opposing sides vowed peace and lived in harmony forever. With this co-existence between humans and monsters, there came a time when the two species even started helping each other. For instance, human doctor, Glenn Leitbeit, takes it upon himself to look after monsters and treat them if they suffer from any illnesses. On a regular day at his office, a pregnant minotaur approaches him and his assistant Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes. While they aid her with her medical condition, the doctor is asked to conduct a medical check-up on arena fighters. He agrees and that’s when Tisalia Scythia enters his office.

Tisalia Scythia, known to be the only heir of Scythia Transportation, shows up for her medical check-up. While the doctor tries to figures out what’s wrong, his charm brushes off on her and she tells him that she would love to have a husband like him. The doctor’s assistant, who has a secret crush on him, feels a little jealous because of Scythia’s comment. The doctor then deduces that Scythia’s performance has gone down lately because she avoids wearing stell shoes during her events. Due to her negligence towards a piece of necessary equipment, her paws get imbalances and she loses. Although Scythia protests against the doctor’s orders, he forces her to wear the shoes. Ultimately, it turns out that he was right all along. After taking the doctor’s suggestion, she starts winning all over again. In the meantime, he wonders if dealing with Scythia was a mere test to deduce his patience with tough patience.

