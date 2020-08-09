The monster girl trope has existed in the world of anime for quite some time now and blending this with a little bit of fan service is nothing new. While ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ treads a similar path, it surprisingly does so with a very intriguing storyline. Its fan service moments may seem a little unnecessary at times, but, overall, it’s a surprisingly good anime. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is scheduled to release on August 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Spoilers

‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is set in a world where humans and monsters were once battling each other in a hefty war. At one point, it looked like the war would never get over and it even took the lives of several monsters and humans. But as several years went by, both parties involved in the war started forgetting why they were fighting one another in the first place. When they completely forgot about their reasons for fighting one another, they laid down their guns and decided to end their fight. With this, they decided to co-exist in the same world and forever live in harmony. As several years went by, the bonds between humans and monsters got even better and they started depending on each other. Human doctor, Glenn Leitbeit, happens to be one of the humans who takes it upon himself to provide all kinds of medical assistance to monsters. With his assistant, Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes, he looks after a pregnant minotaur on a regular day at his office. While they look after her, the doctor is asked to take a look at the monsters competing in the arena.

This is when,Tisalia Scythia, who is known to be the only heir of Scythia Transportation, shows up for her medical check-up. Some of the doctor’s charm even brushes off on Scythia and she starts hitting on him by claiming that she would love to have a husband like him. Although she doesn’t say, the doctor’s assistant, too, has a crush on him. And so, Scythia’s comment offends her a little. The doctor then realizes that the only reason why Scythia is not able to perform is that she prefers not to wear shoes. As a result of that, her paws become imbalanced and make her lose her battles in the arena. Scythia protests but the doctor forces her to wear shoes. The doctor’s advice does her good and she starts winning battles all over again.

