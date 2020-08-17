If you’re looking for your weekly waifu fix or simply looking for an anime that keeps its content simple yet funny, ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ perfectly fits the bill. Certainly not amongst the best offerings of this season but entertaining enough for you to stick around. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is scheduled to release on August 23, 2020.

Where to Watch Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Spoilers

Years ago a battle between humans and monsters had ensued. While the reason for this war remains unknown, legend says that many from both parties lost their lives during this hefty battle. The war went on for several years—even decades, perhaps—and it seemed like it would never end. But as time took a toll on the memories of the ones involved in it, the two parties started forgetting why they’re battling in the first place. As a result, within no time, the war came to an abrupt conclusion with neither of the parties winning it. They simply winded things up by calling a truce and deciding to live in harmony. With each passing year, both parties further developed a sense of harmony and vowed to never wage a war against each other again. Among the human population live a doctor named Glenn Leitbeit who is fascinated monsters. And thus, he takes it upon himself to assist them with medical care in every possible way. Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes is his assistant who also has a secret crush on him.

One fine day, the doctor is asked to conduct medical tests on monsters competing in the arena. That’s when Tisalia Scythia, the only heir of Scythia Transportation, shows up at his clinic to get herself tested. She shows her concern towards her recent losing spree and within no time, the Doctor realizes what’s wrong with her. While he’s figuring out the cause of her losses, some of his charm brushes off on her and she starts flirting with him. Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes watches them from a distance and feels jealous. After figuring things out, the Doctor informs her that she’s been losing races because she never wears steel shoes to protect her feet. Due to this, her feet get imbalanced and she loses. Once he’s done with her, the doctor wonder is he was being tested all this while.

Read More on Anime Preview: Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Episode 7