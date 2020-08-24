‘Monster Girl Doctor’ isn’t the first show that brings a combination of Ecchi and monster girls. However, what makes it a little different is that its fan service is not too unnecessary and for the most part, holds some significance in its overarching plot. It can get a bit too silly at times but it very well balances that out with the intriguing elements of its storyline. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is scheduled to release on August 30, 2020.

Where to Watch Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Spoilers

‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is set in a world where a hefty war between humans and monsters once ensued. Although no one remembers what truly happened in the war, it is well known that many involved in it lost their lives. For a while, it even looked like the war would never end. But then came a time when both the parties started forgetting why they were fighting in the first place. Over the years, as the reasons for the battle between the two parties dwindled, the ones involved in it dropped their weapons and initiated a truce. As time went by, both parties left all of their indifference behind them and started living in harmony. In this world, the human population consists of a doctor named Glenn Leitbeit who has a keen interest in monsters and uses his expertise in medicine to help them. Working with him is his assistant, Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes, who secretly has a crush on him.

One day, while the doctor is treating a pregnant minotaur, he is told that the monsters from the arena will be paying him a visit to get their medical tests done. Soon after this, Tisalia Scythia, the only heir of Scythia Transportation, shows up for her tests. When the doctor’s natural charm brushes off on her, she flirts with him by claiming that she would love to have a husband like him. During these moments, Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes watches them from a distance and feels jealous. Tisalia then starts addressing her issues by claiming that she has been losing a lot lately. Within seconds, the doctor realizes that her biggest problem is that she’s not willing to wear steel boots due to which she often loses her balance. Although she still complains about wearing shoes, the doctor forces her to wear them and she starts winning all over again. Once all this is over, the doctor wonders if Tisalia was only sent to test his temper with tough patients.

