Based on the light novel series written by Yoshino Origuchi, ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is set in a world that is still recovering from a hundred-year war between humans and various monster species. Since the war ended, the two races are trying to learn about each other, so history will not be repeated. Leading the efforts are human doctor Glenn Leitbeit, who specializes in treating monsters, and Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes, his lamia assistant. ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ is one of the latest additions to the massive cache of anime that can be cataloged either as harem or ecchi. The series has become quite popular since its release, and if you are looking for some updates on the next episode, we have the answer for you.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Monster Girl Doctor’ episode 9, titled ‘The Collapsed Dragon’, is set to air for the first time on September 6, 2020.

Where to Watch Monster Musume no Oishasan Episode 9 Online?

Viewers can stream the latest episodes of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Spoilers

In June 2016, Origuchi started publishing the ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ light novels. About two years later, in February 2018, the first manga came out based on the light novels, with Origuchi serving as the writer and Tetsumaki Tomasu as the illustrator. In November 2019, reports started coming out that an anime series based on the light novels had been greenlit. Produced by Arvo Animation, the pilot of ‘Monster Girl Doctor’ was first streamed on d Anime Store on July 4, 2020, before it had its official television premiere on July 12, 2020.

The two protagonists of the series, Glenn and Sapphee, have grown up together. Sapphee was originally sent to live with Glenn and his family by her own family as a political hostage, with an additional secret mission from her mother of killing the Leitbeits if they were to break the pact. Years have passed by since then, and both of them have grown up. Despite being a doctor herself, Sapphee decides to become Glenn’s assistant.

The harem aspect comes into play whenever Glenn treats a female monster patient, as they invariably develop an attraction towards them. Although Glenn is oblivious to this, for the most part, it irks Sapphee, as she has been in love with him for years. The relationship between the two protagonists, along with their camaraderie, serves as the backbone to the plot of the series. In the previous episodes, Glenn and Sapphee have treated, among other beings, a female centaur, a mermaid, a slime girl, a flesh golem, and a harpy. If the title of the next episode is any indication, their next patient is going to be a dragon.

