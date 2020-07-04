Based on a manga series of the same name, ‘Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation’ is an action fantasy anime. Its original manga, written and illustrated by Yoshiyuki Nishi, first began its serialization in Japan’s Weekly Shōnen Jump in November 2014. With a total of 159 chapters, the manga was then wrapped up on March 3, 2008. Since then, the manga has gained a lot of popularity, especially after Studio Deen created an anime adaptation of it in 2018. Although the first season of the anime received a mixed bag of reviews and many readers of the original manga were not completely satisfied with the adaptation, many appreciated it for its intriguing plot twists and action scenes.

The childish animation style of the series can be a little misleading. For the uninitiated, ‘Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation’ might even come off as an anime that is only for kids. However, it is much more than that. It promises a unique blend of several anime genres including action, mystery, comedy, and of course, shounen. It does have moments of mediocrity, but it ultimately manages to be a pretty satisfying anime adaptation of a memorable manga classic.

That being said, although ‘Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation’ still doesn’t have that big of a fanbase compared to most mainstream anime out there, fans of the show are in luck since it has now been renewed for a whole new season. Continuing Muhyo and Roji’s adventures in the world of the supernatural, the show will now delve deeper into their world of magic and mayhem. If, like us, you’ve been eagerly waiting for the second season of ‘Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation’ all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its first episode.

Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date:

The first episode of ‘Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 2 Episode 1 English Dub Online?

In March 2020, Funimation licensed the anime. So we can expect ‘Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation’ Season 2 to release on Funimation on July 7, 2020.

You know what's even trickier than the law? MAGIC LAW! 😱 Season 2 of Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation is coming to Funimation subbed and dubbed this summer! Want a bonus? The first season will ALSO be getting dubbed! 🙌 Read more: https://t.co/uz2viPePzI pic.twitter.com/h4pBaEHZ29 — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 9, 2020

Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Spoilers

‘Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation’, as the title suggests, revolves around two experts, Muhyo and Roji, who know everything about supernatural law. For anyone who’s a victim of unwanted spirits or ghosts, the two of them use their expertise to serve justice and send evil spirits back to their rightful place.

Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Trailer

Check out the trailer for the first season of ‘Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation’ below:

