For the uninitiated, ‘Talentless Nana’ might initially come off as an ‘X-Men‘ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia‘ rip-off. Sure, it has a very similar setup and revolves around a school that deals with “gifted” kids. But instead of being inclined towards the superhero genre, the anime lies more in the psychological domain. Think of it as ‘Death Note’ meets ‘My Hero Academia.’ Going by its manga’s review, ‘Talentless Nana’ is well-written and very well-thought-out series. Though it does have a few narrative redundancies that you’ll find in many other similar anime. With that said, regardless of whether you have read its original manga or not, you might want to check this one out. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on its first episode, read on further to know all about its release date, streaming availability, and spoilers.

Munou na Nana Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Bridge Studio, ‘Munou na Nana’ is a manga adaptation. The first episode of ‘Munou na Nana’ is scheduled to release on October 4, 2020.

‘Munou na Nana,’ also known as ‘Talentless Nana,’ is based on a manga of the same name written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya. The anime adaptation is directed by Shinji Ishihira and its script is written by Fumihiko Shimo. Yasuharu Takanashi is handling its music composition while Funimation is its official licensor.

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

‘Talentless Nana’ will be available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Along with that, it will also broadcast on TV Tokyo and other local stations on October 4, 2020.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

‘Munou na Nana’ is set in the year 20XX. Vicious creatures known as the Enemy of Humanity have taken over. Humans are struggling to defeat them and several lives are lost. To deal with this ordeal, humans create special schools for those who possess supernatural abilities. Referred to as “The Talented,” these special humans defy the laws of science and do things that normal humans can only dream of doing.

Among all these special kids, there is a misfit who ended up in their school even without any special abilities. This misfit is the protagonist of the series and she possesses the ability to use her intelligence and superior manipulation abilities to defeat the Enemy of Humanity. Her name is Nana and everyone believes that she’s talentless. Little do they realize that she’s got a brilliant mind.

Munou na Nana Trailer

You can watch the trailer of ‘Munou na Nana’ season 1 below:

