Directed by Shinji Ishihira and written by Fumihiko Shimo, the new anime series ‘Munou na Nana’ or ‘Talentless Nana’ has multiple similarities with ‘Classroom of the Elite’, ‘Assassination Classroom’, and ‘My Hero Academia’. The eponymous character is an assassin in disguise, sent by the government to kill her fellow students at her school. Located on a remote island, the school isn’t an ordinary educational institution, but a facility that houses young men and women known as “The Talented”. The show premiered on October 4, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Munou na Nana’.

Munou na Nana Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 10th episode of ‘Munou na Nana’, titled ‘The Invisible Blade’, is set to be released on December 6, 2020. The anime is based on a manga series of the same name written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya,

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

‘Talentless Nana’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The show is also airing on TV Tokyo and other local stations.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

On her first day at school, Nana informs other students that she can read minds. It is later revealed that she doesn’t have any special ability. The government considers the other students as high-risk targets, and she has been sent to eliminate them. Nanao Nakajima, a boy with the ability to nullify others’ abilities, becomes her first victim. In the subsequent days, she also neutralizes Yōhei, Yūka, Kaori, and a few others. Kyōya Onodera, who joined the school on the same day as Nana, becomes suspicious of her.

In episode 9, Kyōya realizes that Nana doesn’t have Kirara’s phone. She got rid of it while acquiring an alibi for herself. The following day, Nana is forced to accept the gift Michiru brought her. While at the cliff, she meets a former student named Jin Tachibana. He tells her that his ability is transformation, and he changed his appearance to become Michiru. Nana seems to have poisoned him before discovering that Jin can not only emulate people’s appearances but also their talents.

