Developed from a Japanese manga series written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya, ‘Munou na Nana’ or ‘Talentless Nana’ is set in a world where mankind is troubled by beings known as the “Enemies of Humanity”. To fight these creatures, a special school has been set up to train the gifted young men and women known as “the talented”. The story begins with the arrival of two new students, Nana Hiiragi and Kyōya Onodera, at the school. Although she initially introduces herself as a girl who can read other people’s minds, Nana turns out to be a talentless assassin sent by the government to eliminate some of the high-risk students there. It is revealed that the students are supposed to be the real enemies of humanity, and the school is meant to be their prison. The anime premiered on October 4, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Munou na Nana’.

Munou na Nana Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Munou na Nana’, titled ‘The Invisible Blade Part 3’, is set to be released on December 20, 2020. The characters in the series have been designed by Satohiko Sano.

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

‘Talentless Nana’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The show is also airing on TV Tokyo and other local stations.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

In episode 11, Kyōya informs others that Ryuuji Ishii is the one who got killed this time. Moguo is questioned on his whereabouts at the time of the crime. He replies that he was giving a speech to his lackeys. Nana and Michiru look into the murder, and Nana begins to notice that Michiru is behaving oddly. But her attitude completely shifts when Michiru requests her to come live with her family after graduation. After Kyōya’s arrival, their teacher tells them that the headquarters will be sending someone soon. Fūko approaches Nana and tries to convince her to help her in her pursuit of vengeance. The episode ends with Nana discovering Michiru’s unconscious form in a bathtub.

