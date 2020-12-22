Based on a manga series written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya, ‘Munou na Nana’ or ‘Talentless Nana’ is a TV anime that reminds its audience of shows like ‘Classroom of the Elite,’ ‘Assassination Classroom,’ and ‘My Hero Academia.’ Most of the anime takes place in a special school located on a remote island. The students of the institution are children with special abilities. This changes when Nana shows up there. Although she pretends that she has the talent of telepathy, she doesn’t actually have any power. The government has sent her to assassinate the talented as they will cause great disasters in the future. The anime premiered on October 4, 2020. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of ‘Munou na Nana.’

Munou na Nana Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 13th episode of ‘Munou na Nana,’ titled ‘Revival,’ is set to release on December 27, 2020. Satohiko Sano designed the characters in the series.

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

‘Talentless Nana’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The show is also airing on TV Tokyo and other local stations.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

Despite being a cold-blooded killer, Nana has no choice but to acknowledge that she has grown close to Michiru and makes the important choice of saving her. When she goes to her teacher for help, he instead tells her to talk to Kyōya. Realizing that she has no other option, she does exactly that. When Fūko comes there, Nana is still at Michiru’s bedside. Michiru eventually regains consciousness, and the two girls talk. A day later, Jin confronts Ryūji’s murderer and later tries to figure out who might have influenced Nana. It is revealed that Tsuruoka, the man from whom Nana received her training, is coming to the island. While playing shogi with Nana, Michiru admits that she had been subjected to bullying when she was younger because of her talent. After the death of her friend Hitomi Hosokawa due to cancer, she joined the school.

