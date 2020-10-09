With time, it is likely that many will compare ‘Talentless Nana’ to shows like ‘My Hero Academia.’ But I believe that the two anime belong to two completely different genres. More inclined towards being a psychological thriller, ‘Talentless Nana’ elevates its tension with each arc and makes you somewhat of a couch detective yourself. So if you’re still thinking about watching this one, just go for it. For those who have already started watching it, here are all the details of its next episode.

Munou na Nana Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Bridge Studio, ‘Munou na Nana’ is a manga adaptation. The second episode of ‘Munou na Nana’ is scheduled to release on October 11, 2020.

‘Munou na Nana,’ also known as ‘Talentless Nana,’ is based on a manga of the same name written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya. The anime adaptation is directed by Shinji Ishihira and its script is written by Fumihiko Shimo. Yasuharu Takanashi is handling its music composition while Funimation is its official licensor.

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

‘Talentless Nana’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Along with that, it is also being broadcast on TV Tokyo and other local stations.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

Set in the year 20xx, ‘Talentless Nana’ walks us through a world that is at the brink of destruction. The world, as we know it, has almost ended and is now ruled by vicious monsters called “The Enemy of Humanity.” These beasts have destroyed several humans who have dared to cross their paths and humans are struggling to survive against them. However, amid all of this destruction, there is still some hope. Humans have a plan to fight back and take back what rightfully belongs to them. To deal with the ordeal, humans set up exclusive schools for kids with special abilities. Possessing an array of supernatural abilities, these kids are known as “The Talented.” They do things that others can only dream of and the entire hope of humanity rests on their shoulders.

All the students of these special schools possess one supernatural ability or another. But among them, there’s one exception—the talentless Nana. But although she is believed to be talentless, she is smarter than anyone out there. Without the use of any visible quirks or physical abilities, Nana, time and again, proves that she’s among the best of the best. And ultimately, she is the one who has the ability to free the world from the enemies.

