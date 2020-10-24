This might sound very familiar: Humanity is threatened by monsters; special kids get together and hone their abilities; then they battle the monsters and save humanity. Despite sticking to this cliched narrative structure, ‘Talentless Nana’ manages to stand out in its initial episodes. It does so by dropping well-thought-out twists and leaves you with enough questions to stick around for answers.

Episode 4

Munou na Nana Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Bridge Studio, ‘Munou na Nana’ is a manga adaptation. The 4th episode of ‘Munou na Nana’ is scheduled to release on October 25, 2020.

‘Munou na Nana,’ also known as ‘Talentless Nana,’ is based on an eponymous manga written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya. The anime adaptation is helmed by Shinji Ishihira and Fumihiko Shimo is its scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi is handling its music composition while Funimation is its official licensor.

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

‘Talentless Nana’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Along with that, it is also being broadcast on TV Tokyo and other local stations.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

‘Talentless Nana’ is set in 20XX. The world, as we know it, has ended. Humans are dying everywhere. All hope is lost. Merciless monsters, known as “The Enemy of Humanity,” have taken over the world. The human population is slowly dwindling and has reached a point where it’s only hanging by a thread. And still, the beats show no mercy towards humanity. But just when the world almost gives up on all hope, there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel. After years of pondering over ways to get rid of the monsters, humans finally come up with a solution. They set up special schools for kids with supernatural abilities and train them to save the world. Known as the “Talented,” these kids are different (to say the least.) They have a vast array of unique abilities and just need to learn to control them.

For the most part, each kid of the school has one credible ability or another. But not all their abilities are obvious to the common eye. Among all the students is a young girl named Nana who seems quite ordinary to the uninitiated. She isn’t super strong or fast. Neither can she fly or shoot lasers out of her eyes. But what has is the ability to think beyond what an average mind is capable of. She is the smartest of the bunch and her intelligence surpasses all physical abilities.

