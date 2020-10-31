‘Munou na Nana,’ better known as ‘Talentless Nana’ in English, is based on a manga of the same name written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya. The anime adaptation is directed by Shinji Ishihira and written by Fumihiko Shimo. Yasuharu Takanashi is behind its music composition, and its official licensor in the West is Funimation.

For the most part, ‘Tanlentless Nana’ will remind you of ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ and its other counterparts. I need not explain why. But despite having a very familiar setup, the anime still manages to stand out a little by using some unfamiliar character tropes. Nana, for instance, isn’t exactly your typical overpowered protagonist. Not to mention, a female protagonist also brings a whole new twist to the superhero genre. So if you have been watching ‘Talentless Nana’ all this while and you’re eagerly waiting for its next episode, here’s everything you need to know.

Munou na Nana Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Bridge Studio, ‘Munou na Nana’ is a manga adaptation. The 5th episode of ‘Munou na Nana’ is scheduled to release on November 1, 2020.

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

‘Talentless Nana’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Along with that, it is also being broadcast on TV Tokyo and other local stations.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

Like many modern anime shows out there, ‘Talentless Nana’ ensues in a world that is at the brink of obliteration. The human population is just hanging by a thread and the survivors are struggling to stay alive while battling merciless monsters known as “The Enemy of Humanity.” In times of such a crisis, everyone’s hope is on a constant decline. Yet, humans refuse to give up. Eventually, it is this persistence that pays off well and humans find a way to fight back. Special schools are set up for kids with supernatural abilities. These kids can do things that normal humans can only dream of doing. From flying to superstrength, from invisibility to teleportation, they possess a vast array of abilities. And that’s why they are referred to as the “Talented.” The special schools allow them to further hone these abilities and in turn, use them against “The Enemy of Humanity.”

Not every kid in school has obvious physical abilities. For instance, in the case of Nana, there’s a lot more than meets the eye. For the uninitiated, she comes off as an ordinary schoolgirl with no physical abilities whatsoever. However, her true power lies in her head. She’s a mastermind who might seem talentless but can outsmart almost anyone at the academy by simply using her superior intellectual abilities.

