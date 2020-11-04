The anime adaptation of the manga series written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya, ‘Munou na Nana’ (‘Talentless Nana’ in English) takes the overused plot device of impending disaster and creates something very unique. The story is set in a not-too-distant future. Certain children have started demonstrating incredible abilities or “talents”. This has prompted the government to set up special schools where they can prepare for the impending cataclysmic battle against mysterious adversaries who are known simply as the “Enemies of Humanity.” The titular character is the latest addition to the group. However, it turns out that she has no power, except for her razor-sharp intelligence.

Munou na Nana Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The series is directed by Shinji Ishihira. The 6th episode of ‘Munou na Nana’ is slated to be released on November 8, 2020.

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Talentless Nana’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The show is also airing on TV Tokyo and other local stations.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

Looseboy and Furuyab started publishing their manga series in May 2016. It subsequently took four years to bring it to the small screen. Bridge Studios produced the show, with Fumihiko Shimo writing the script and Yasuharu Takanashi providing the score.

Nana Hiiragi’s world is on the verge of complete destruction. The beings, who are known as the “Enemies of Humanity”, can attack it any time. It is then that the children start manifesting their power. The governments apparently decide that these young boys and girls will serve as warriors in the coming war and establish schools all over the world to prepare them for it. When Nana comes to study there, many are surprised by her lack of talent and wonder why she was sent to a school built exclusively for “The Talented”. However, as the series progresses, it is revealed that she is incredibly intelligent and manipulative. She can easily bring down many of the most talented students there with simple planning. Although they are curious about this deceptively “normal” girl, they quickly become friends with her.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time