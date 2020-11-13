‘Munou na Nana’ or ‘Talentless Nana’ is an anime series about a girl with no superpowers attending a school that is exclusively for children with abilities. It is later revealed that she is an assassin sent by the government to neutralize the children. The series seems like a combination of ‘Classroom of the Elite’, ‘Assassination Classroom’, and ‘My Hero Academia’. Produced by Bridge Studio, the anime premiered on October 4, 2020. It is directed by Shinji Ishihira. The score has been provided by Yasuharu Takanashi (Team-MAX). Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Munou na Nana’.

Munou na Nana Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The show is based on a manga series of the same name written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya. The 7th episode of ‘Munou na Nana’, titled ‘Necromancer Part 2’, is slated to be released on November 15, 2020.

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Talentless Nana’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The show is also airing on TV Tokyo and other local stations.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

“The Talented” train at their remote school believing that they are getting ready to fight the monsters known as the “Enemies of Humanity.” In reality, they are the enemies that the leaders of humanity are worried about. Nana’s mission at the school is to eliminate some of the biggest threats among the students. In the pilot, she shows up at the school, claiming that she has telepathic abilities. She befriends Nanao Nakajima, a boy who seemingly doesn’t have any power. But, as it later turns out, he can nullify others’ abilities. In the final scenes of the episode, Nana pushes Nanao off a cliff and then gets a message telling her that she has saved a million people by neutralizing a future enemy leader.

In episode 6, titled ‘Necromancer’, Nana continues to eliminate one student after another. Kyōya becomes increasingly suspicious of her. During Tsunekichi’s funeral, he asks for an autopsy to be performed on the deceased’s body. Nana discovers that Yūka Sasaki, who was pretending to have super strength, is actually a necromancer.

Read More: Best Anime Shows of All Time