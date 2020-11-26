There are quite a few similarities between ‘Munou na Nana’ or ‘Talentless Nana’ and anime like ‘Classroom of the Elite’, ‘Assassination Classroom’, and ‘My Hero Academia‘. The original manga series was created by the team of writer Looseboy and illustrator Iori Furuya. In April 2020, news started coming out that Bridge Studio was developing an anime on the manga. It premiered on October 4, 2020. Shinji Ishihira has directed the anime, while Fumihiko Shimo has adapted Looseboy’s manga. Satohiko Sano has served as a character designer. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Munou na Nana Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 9th episode of ‘Munou na Nana’, titled ‘Survival of the Fittest’, is set to be released on November 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Munou na Nana English Dub Online?

‘Talentless Nana’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The show is also airing on TV Tokyo and other local stations.

Munou na Nana Spoilers

The story is set in a not so distant future when people live in constant fear of beings known as the “Enemies of Humanity”. On a remote island, there is a special school, where children with special abilities are trained to fight these monsters. One day a new girl shows up at the school. Although she at first claims that her talent is to read other people’s minds, it is later revealed that she doesn’t have any special abilities and has been sent to neutralize several talented students. In the pilot, she kills Nanao Nakajima, the initial protagonist of the show.

In episode 8, Na na ensures that Yūka’s body will not be discovered by a passerby. She meets Kirara, who tells her about her dispute with Kaori. Nana makes Kirara give up the password to her phone after administering poison on her. She informs Kyōya about Yūka’s death and claims that the other girl killed herself. She then manipulates Moguo to cremate all the corpses. Kyōya’s suspicion about Nana grows to an exponential degree. He later successfully deduces that Nana murdered Kaori.

