Based on a light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasuor’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is an isekai anime that revolves around a reclusive 34-year-old man who gets reincarnated in an alternate world. The story is quite familiar and has been repeated countless times over in Japanese culture and art. What sets ‘Mushoku Tensei’ apart is the execution. The series premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘Mushoku Tensei,’ Titled ‘Teacher,’ is set to premiere on January 18, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, SUN. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.” The anime was originally supposed to premiere in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Episode 2 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and IQIYI. The Southeast Asian has yet another option to watch ‘Demon Slayer,’ Bilibili.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 2 Spoilers

The story begins on earth where the unnamed and unemployed protagonist dies in a vehicular accident and is reincarnated in an alternate world, as the son of swordmaster Paul Greyrat and his wife Zenith Greyrat. They name their new-born son Rudeus. Although he does not tell his parents, Rudeus remembers everything from his past life. in this new world, he receives a more wholesome upbringing.

The moment he discovers that magic actually exists in this world, he completely devotes himself to learning about it. Noticing his enthusiasm, his parents hire a magic teacher for him, Roxy Migurdia. Initially skeptical, Roxy soon becomes convinced after finding out that Rudeus doesn’t need incantations to cast spells. In episode 2, we are likely to find out more about Roxy, her backstory, and what prompted her to accept the Greyrat family’s job offer.

