Developed from the light novel series of the same name by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is one of the latest isekai fantasy anime to hit the screen. It tells the story of an unnamed 34-year-old man from Japan who reincarnates in an alternate world after committing suicide. He somehow manages to retain his memory and grows up to become an accomplished hero and magician. The series premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 3 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ Episode 3, titled ‘A Friend,’ is set to release on January 25, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, SUN. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and IQIYI. The Southeast Asian has yet another option to watch ‘Demon Slayer,’ Bilibili.

Mushoku Tensei Spoilers

A significant part of episode 2 is about Rudeus recounting his old life. The ridicule and trauma he had to endure, and how it turned him into a friendless and jobless recluse. He died while trying to save a group of teenagers from an oncoming truck. In the fantasy world, Rudeus progresses so rapidly that it makes Roxy wistful as she knows that her pupil will surpass her soon. In that world, people celebrate birthdays every five years. On Rudeus’ 15th birthday, his father gives him a sword, while his mother gives him a spellbook. As for Roxy, she gifts him a wand.

The day of his final exam arrives. Rudeus’ fear for the outside has found a way to the new world. But Roxy helps him manage it. When the two arrive at a remote spot, Roxy first demonstrates how to cast the rain spell. Rudeus emulates and casts an even more powerful spell. Realizing that she now has nothing more to teach her pupil, Roxy says a tearful goodbye to the Greyrat family. In episode 3, we might be introduced to Rudeus’ friend Sylphiette.

