Based on the light novel series of the same name by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is a rare isekai fantasy anime that has mature themes, complex characters, and a multi-layered plot. It revolves around an unnamed 34-year-old man from Japan who reincarnates in an alternate world after committing suicide. He soon learns that he can use magic in this new world. The series premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 4 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ Episode 4, titled ‘Emergency Family Meeting,’ is set to release on February 1, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and IQIYI. The Southeast Asian viewers have yet another option to watch ‘Mushoku Tensei,’ Bilibili.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Rudeus is not afraid to go outside of his home any longer because of Roxy’s influence. After his teacher leaves, Rudeus ventures out for a stroll around the village. When he spots a group of children bullying someone, he intervenes and uses his magic to drive them back. He mistakes the person he saved as a boy and learns that his new friend is a part-human and part-elf named Sylph. As they spend more and more time together, the friendship between them grows stronger. Rudeus teaches Sylph how to use magic. They discover that Sylph is a gifted magic user and, like Rudeus, doesn’t need to recite incantations every time he casts a spell.

Rudeus is jealous of Sylph’s good looks but believes that the latter’s handsome features might make him (Rudeus) lucky with women by association when they grow up. After an embarrassing incident, Rudeus learns that Sylph is actually Sylphiette, a girl. Rudeus apologizes to Sylphy about his behavior, and they go back to being friends once more. In episode 4, Paul might send Rudeus to live with extended family members so that the latter can expand his understanding of the world.

