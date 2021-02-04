‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is the anime adaptation of a light novel series of the same name by Rifujin na Magonot. It tells the story of an unnamed 34-year-old NEET from Japan, who is killed while trying to save some teenagers from a speeding truck. He is subsequently reincarnated as a child in an alternate world. His parents name him Rudeus. As he grows up, he discovers that he has inherited his mother’s magical abilities. The series premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 5 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ Episode 5, titled ‘A Young Lady and Violence,’ is set to release on February 8, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and IQIYI. The Southeast Asian viewers have yet another option to watch ‘Mushoku Tensei,’ Bilibili.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Zenith reveals that she is pregnant with her and Paul’s second child. However, the family’s celebration doesn’t last long as their maid Lilia confesses that she is also carrying Paul’s child. Rudeus knows that Lilia seduced his father. But to save her from Zenith’s anger, Rudeus ensures that all the blame for what happened would fall on Paul. Zenith and Lilia welcome two girls, whom they name Norn and Aisha.

Rudeus wants to study at the Ronoa Magic Academy, but Sylphiette is reluctant to let him leave from her side. Realizing that they have to do something, Paul and Zenith invite their friend, the beast woman Ghislaine Dedoldia, to their home. After they introduce Rudeus to Ghislaine, Paul knocks his son unconscious. When Rudeus wakes up, he finds himself in a carriage with Ghislaine. As they leave the village, Ghislaine informs him that they will start working together the following day. In episode 5, Rudeus might meet Eris, a member of the Boreas branch of the Greyrat family.

