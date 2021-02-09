Although ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is a relatively new anime, it has quickly garnered popularity due to its complex plot and stunning animation. The isekai fantasy animated series follows an unnamed 34-year-old NEET from Japan. After dying in a car accident, he is reincarnated in a world where magic exists. Named Rudeus by his parents, the protagonist decides to live his life to the fullest, something he hadn’t done in Japan. The series premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 6 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ Episode 6, titled ‘A Day Off in Roa,’ is set to release on February 15, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and IQIYI. ‘Mushoku Tensei’ also used to stream on Bilibili, but the Chinese video-sharing site has temporarily suspended the anime due to what they refer to as morally questionable content.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Ghislaine gives Rudeus a letter from Paul as they travel together. He learns that his father has sent him away because Rudeus was becoming too dependant on Sylphiette. Paul further explains that he has gotten Rudeus a tutoring job that will earn him enough money to fund his and Sylphiette’s education at Ronoa Magic University. Furthermore, Rudeus also has to teach Ghislaine, who is illiterate, in exchange for sword training. In Paul’s words, he has never been able to beat her in anything except in bed.

Told not to visit or even write letters to home for the next 5 years, a despondent Rudeus arrives in the city of Roa. He meets his father’s cousin and the mayor, Philip Boreas Greyrat, whose 9-year-old daughter, Eris, is supposed to be his student. When he discovers that Eris has a violent temper, he comes up with an idea to gain Eris’s confidence by faking their abduction. Philip decides to allow this.

When Rudeus wakes up in a crate with his hands bound behind him, he presumes that everything is going as planned. He finds Eris in a second crate. When a large man walks into the room, Eris tries to attack the man and is severely beaten. Rudeus realizes that they have actually been kidnapped. He convinces Eris to follow his instructions. They escape from the kidnappers and make their way to Roa, where they discover that one of Phillip’s servants is in league with the kidnappers.

Impressed by his magical abilities, the kidnappers ask Rudeus to join them. He ultimately refuses and casts a flare spell, which draws Ghislaine to the location. She kills the two kidnappers and takes the servant and the two children back to Philip’s mansion. The episode ends as Eris agrees to let Rudeus be her tutor. In episode 6, Rudeus might explore the city where he currently resides.

