Based on a Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is an isekai fantasy anime about an unnamed hopeless and directionless 34-year-old NEET who gets reincarnated as a son of a well-to-do formerly adventurer couple. Named Rudeus by his parents, the protagonist decides to be the best he will ever be in this new world. The series premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 7 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ Episode 7, titled ‘What Lies Beyond Effort,’ is set to release on February 22, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and iQIYI. ‘Mushoku Tensei’ also used to stream on Bilibili, but the Chinese video-sharing site has temporarily suspended the anime due to what they refer to as morally questionable content.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Philip tells Rudeus that he is grateful to the boy for saving his daughter from her kidnappers but asks him to keep his involvement a secret. Rudeus meets two other members of Philip’s immediate family: his wife Hilda and his father, Sauros Boreas Greyrat. The latter is the current lord of the region of Fittoa. His loud and violent mannerism makes it clear for Rudeus from whom Eris inherited those traits. Rudeus uses them to his advantage when he requests Sauros to tell his granddaughter that she should ask Rudeus herself if she wants to learn magic.

Although Rudeus and Eris seem to have come to an understanding, she still proves to be wilful and violent as ever. Rudeus teaches both her and Ghislaine magic, literacy, and math, while Ghislaine trains the two children how to handle a sword. At night, Rudeus makes figurines of his family and friends with earth magic.

Realizing regular breaks might make Eris more receptive toward his lessons, Rudeus decides to give his students a weekly day off. During one such day, Rudeus, Eris, and Ghislaine venture out to the city. A shop owner calls Rudeus over to sell a vial of a powerful aphrodisiac. But Rudeus is forced to decline as the price is too steep. Later, he learns about the flying fortress of Perugius.

After Rudeus convinces Philip to give Eris regular allowances, she purchases the vial of aphrodisiac for him. As he doesn’t want Eris and Ghislaine to find out what it actually is, he tries to take it to his room as soon as possible. But Eris gets suspicious and orders Ghislaine to stop him. In the ensuing struggle, the vial falls from Rudeus’ hand and breaks. In episode 7, Rudeus might finally make great strides in his efforts to teach Eris.

