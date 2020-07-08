At its onset, ‘No Guns Life’ walks you down a dark metropolis that reeks of the good old cyberpunk anime. With what follows, it promises some intriguing characterization, incredible world-building, and a satisfying storyline that befits its overall setup. Although flawed in some ways, the Madhouse anime does not disappoint when it comes to the three things that it initially promises. In the past, several anime have co-mingled the sci-fi and action genre. But ‘No Guns Life’ brings a unique appeal to this blend.

Its backgrounds and meticulous character designs bring out a dark and noir-style setting that just keeps you hooked. Adding to this, it blurs the lines between good and evil by drawing out realistic characters. So it goes without saying—if you haven’t watched the first season of ‘No Guns Life’, check it out right away. For those who are looking forward to its next installment, here’s everything you need to know about ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 9, 2020.

Where to Watch No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

The English subbed version of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 will be available on Funimation on July 9, 2020. You can watch the English Dub of its first season on Amazon Prime, Funimation, and Hulu.

No Guns Life Spoilers

‘No Guns Life’ revolves around a former soldier named Juuzou Inui. Labeled as “The Extended”, he is among the many war soldiers who were turned into half-cyborgs. but were then discharged once their purpose in the war fulfilled. Like many of his kind, Juuzou no has little to no memories of his past and cannot live a healthy life. He walks around with a revolver instead of a human head and barely stays afloat with his job as a Resolver. However, one day, everything changes.

An Extended soldier like him suddenly shows up at his office, claiming that the Security Bureau is behind him and his son is kidnapped. Juuzou unanimously agrees to help him find his son. But little does he realize that this mission will lead him to a much bigger conspiracy where everyone from street mafias to megacorporations is involved. Adding to their troubles, a special agent is working against them, who very well know how to deal with The Extended.

Although not conclusive, ‘No Guns Life’ season 1 ended on a satisfying note and left fans asking for more. In its closing moments, Juuzou saves Rosa and makes her realize that “The Extended” soldiers aren’t all that bad. But just when things start to get a little better for Juzo, he realizes that the surviving Extended hand was trailing him all along. Season 2 will pick up from here.

