While several anime these days use cyberpunks setups to fascinate viewers, almost no shows—except for ‘No Guns Life’—try to go all in to the subgenre. That’s probably one big reason why ‘No Guns Life’ continues to appeal to many viewers even with its second season. So if you have a thing for neon-lit, dark-themed anime, make sure that you do check out. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 11, 2020.

Where to Watch No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

The English subbed version of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 will be available on Funimation on July 9, 2020. You can watch the English Dub of its first season on Amazon Prime, Funimation, and Hulu.

No Guns Life Spoilers

In the ninth episode of ‘No Guns Life,’ Tetsuro tries to defy all of his limits by using Harmony. As a result, his extensions reach a whole new level and he almost defeats Wachowski. But while he’s trying to attack Wachowski, one of Wachowski’s cables puncture right through his body. But even in the heat of the moment, Tetsuro refuses to let his morals down and instead of killing the man, he starts walking away. However, within no time, someone else kills Wachowski. In the meantime, Kunugi tries to assist Spitzbergen fighter Shimazu by shooting his needles and as expected, his attack helps her increase her power. Deeply affected by Kunugi’s needles, Juzo helps his nervous system recover my swallowing several cigarettes. By doing this, he not only gains his strength back but also manages to defeat Shimazu.

With his defeat, Kunugi announces that all this while, he was being sponsored by Cunningham. Adding to this, he also reveals that Berühren has previously funded Spitzbergen so that they can instill fear through terrorism, and in return, Berühren gets all of its extension technology sanctioned. Shimazu gets really mad after this and even tries to attack Kunugi. But Pepper comes in the way and saves Kunugi. Moments after this, Seven emerges with Wachowski’s head and waits for Pepper to prompt him to attack Juzo. Juzo very well realizes that desperate times call for desperate solutions, and so, he unleashes his restricted combat program and fights back. But Pepper seems to have different plans. He removes Seven’s limiter and claims that he only wishes to control Juzo. With this, a gruesome battle ensues between Juzo and Seven while Kunugi gets intercepted by Kronen von Wolf.

