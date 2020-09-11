Since the main characters of ‘No Guns Life’ were already well-established by the end of season 1, season 2 never wasted any time in developing them further. Instead, it delves right into its action, sporting cyberpunk themes and gritty backgrounds. With each episode, the plot thickens and hypes you up by slowly amping up the tension with several primary conflicts. Now, towards its end, the season is finally connecting the dots between all these underlying conflicts, leading up to a grand end game. So if you have been watching ‘No Guns Life’ all this while, you would not want to miss out on its final episodes. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020.

Where to Watch No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 11 Online?

The English subbed version of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 will be available on Funimation on July 9, 2020. You can watch the English Dub of its first season on Amazon Prime, Funimation, and Hulu.

No Guns Life Spoilers

In the 10th episode, Kronen von Wolf attempts to arrest Kunugi. However, before he can do that, he gets shot by Kunugi’s needles. While they are at it, their fight is interrupted by Juzo and Tetsuro who come falling down from the level above. Even after falling from a height, Seven does not hold himself back from attacking Juzo again. And so, to completely dominate him, he unleashes a mighty blast. Kunugi sees this as an opportunity to escape and while they’re all busy duking it out, he rushes out of there. Pepper sees this as an opportunity to ask Juzo to join her again as she realizes that he cannot activate his Devil’s backbone. Juzo, too, realizes that it’s impossible for him to act independently but he still rejects Pepper’s offer.

In the meantime, Tetsuro plans to remove Juzo’s limiter with Harmony’s help. But while he’s at it, Tetsuro finds himself at a spot where Juzo’s trigger is well within his reach. Meanwhile, for Juzo, memories of his ex Hands partner come flooding back to him. With this, Tetsuro gets graphic visions of the time when Juzo cleverly lured several units under his trap while pursuing Gun Slave Units and destroyed them all at once. He also sees how this was exactly the time when Juzo found himself feeling free from the expectations of others. In the next episode, this battle will probably further escalate before it comes to an end. However, since this season is about to end after two more episodes, we can expect some other major revelations about Juzo’s past as well.

