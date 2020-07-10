Madhouse Studio has given us many epic anime shows in the past. Although ‘No Guns Life’ isn’t among the Studio’s best works, it is still an anime with immense potential, especially in context with its world-building and characters. With its second season, ‘No Guns Life’ plunges further into the dark depths of its world and walks us through new adventures of a revolver-headed cyborg. If you’ve watched the first season, you certainly do not want to miss out on this new installment. And for those who have already started watching the second season, read on further to know all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 16, 2020. Since it has 12 episodes in this season, we expect to finish airing sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

The English subbed version of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 will be available on Funimation on July 9, 2020. You can watch the English Dub of its first season on Amazon Prime, Funimation, and Hulu.

No Guns Life Spoilers

The main character of ‘No Guns Life’ is a former soldier named Juuzou Inui. He was a part of an enhanced army of soldiers called “The Extended”, who were transformed into cyborgs. These cyborgs played a crucial role in the war but became useless right after it. More so, their uncanny appearance made it almost impossible for them to fit in with the normal world and have normal careers. As a result, many of them either started working for the government or got involved with terrorist organizations. Juzi, like others of his kind, has little to no memories of what happened to him during the war or even before it. All he knows is that he has revolver for a head and he must use his limited skills to work as a Resolver. His life isn’t great but he is able to sustain himself.

However, one day, another cyborg soldier like him shows up at his doorstep. He claims that the Security Bureau is trailing him and his son has been abducted. Without thinking twice, Juzi decides to help him find his kidnapped son. But just when he sets out to do this, he realizes that the incident is leading up to a much bigger conspiracy everyone from big multinationals to street gangs is involved. Moreover, a special agent is very well aware of their weaknesses and is now working against them.

