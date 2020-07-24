Interesting world-building can take an anime show quite far and ‘No Guns Life’ is the perfect example of that. From a storyline standpoint, ‘No Guns Life’ makes very small progressions. However, its characters, especially the protagonist, are very well written and its slow atmospheric build-up slowly lures you into its gritty world. So if you haven’t had the opportunity to check it out, now would be a good time. For those who have been following its all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020. Since it has 12 episodes in this season, we expect to finish airing sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

The English subbed version of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 will be available on Funimation on July 9, 2020. You can watch the English Dub of its first season on Amazon Prime, Funimation, and Hulu.

No Guns Life Spoilers

The central character of ‘No Guns Life’ is a cyborg soldier named Juuzou Inui. During the war, he was amongst the few chosen soldiers who got the opportunity to become half cyborgs known as “The Extended.” While the war was on, just like others of his kind, Juuzi was an asset. However, as soon as the war was over, all “The Extended” soldiers were deployed and sent out to live in the real world. Their only problem was that they were never made for the world out there. Their bodies were too cybernetic to be able to function in society. Even so, “The Extended” pick up odds jobs and either become slaves of the government or weapons of terrorists. Juuzi picks up the job of a Resolver and lives a fairly decent life compared to most other of his kind.

Unfortunately for him, his peaceful life doesn’t last too long. One day, another Extended soldier shows up at his porch and claims that the Security Bureau is chasing him and has even kidnapped his son. Juuzi does not think twice before extending him a helping hand and takes the challenge of facing the world for his fellow soldier. However, by doing so, he does not realize that he’s stepping into the murky waters of his dark world. As he digs deeper into the mysteries of his world, he learns that almost everyone from street gangs to the biggest corporations is planning a grand conspiracy.

Read More: Best Madhouse Studio Anime