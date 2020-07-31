‘No Guns Life’ may not be perfect, but some of its elements are so well done that you can’t help but stick for more of it. For instance, from a story standpoint, ‘No Guns Life’ isn’t all that great. However, its dark world-building and heavy emphasis on background details is something you just can’t get enough of. Using these elements, the anime continues to shine in its second season as well. And for those who have been following it all this, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020. Since it has 12 episodes in this season, we expect to finish airing sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

The English subbed version of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 will be available on Funimation on July 9, 2020. You can watch the English Dub of its first season on Amazon Prime, Funimation, and Hulu.

No Guns Life Spoilers

‘No Guns Life’ centers on a half-cyborg soldier named Juuzou Inui. During the war, he was among the few chosen soldiers who were purposefully modified to destroy fellow armies. While the war went on, these advanced soldiers referred to as “The Extended” proved to be quite an asset. However, as soon as the war was over, they were released into a world where they did not belong. They were modified to an extent where they could barely fit in with normal people. As a result, many of them either ended up working for the government or as weapons for small thugs or terrorist organizations. Juuzi’s life turns out to be far better than most of his fellow soldiers as he ends up becoming a Resolver. Although his life isn’t too great, he is able to get by with it.

Juuzi’s days of peace end though when one day a fellow Extended soldier shows up at his office, claiming that his son has been kidnapped and Security Bureau is chasing him. Juuzi does not think twice before extending a helping hand to his fellow soldier and decides to find his son with him. But the deeper he digs into the mystery of his missing son, the more finds himself in a bigger, darker conspiracy where everyone from street gangs to big organizations is involved. Now that he has taken it upon himself to help the soldier, his life will never be the same.

