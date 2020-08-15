There may not be much to the story of ‘No Guns Life’ but its gritty world-building and its well-written characters are enough to make you ask for more of it. Other than that, its cyberpunk backdrops and the psychological explorations of its cyborg protagonist are also quite appreciable. ‘No Guns Life’ may not rank amongst Madhouse’s best creations but it still is worth your time. So you might want to give it a shot if you haven’t watched it yet. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020. Since it has 12 episodes in this season, we expect to finish airing sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

The English subbed version of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 will be available on Funimation on July 9, 2020. You can watch the English Dub of its first season on Amazon Prime, Funimation, and Hulu.

No Guns Life Spoilers

‘No Guns Life’ has a half-cyborg named Juuzou Inui at its fore. He was once a part of a military program where many soldiers like him were turned into half cyborgs to fight the war. As cyborg weapons, these soldiers did their part right and even Juuzi very well served his nation by doing so. While the war was on, all the soldiers proved to be great assets to the nation with their superior abilities. However, unfortunately for them, they were eradicated from the military after the war and almost all of them had nowhere to go. After being turned into vicious machines, all the cyborg soldiers struggled to fit in with the real world. And they were designed in such a way that they couldn’t simply shed their cyborg demeanor to become normal citizens. Thus, due to their zany and threatening appearance, many of them either settled for security jobs with the government or even got involved with the terrorists. As for Juuzi, he does relatively well and starts working as a Resolver.

With what follows, Juuzi’s well-settled life comes to an abrupt end when a fellow Extended soldier shows up at his office one day and asks him for help. He claims that his son was abducted and government officials are not trying to trail him. Juuzi takes it upon himself to help out his fellow soldier but he does not realize that he’s going down a rabbit hole that’ll lead him to the darkest corners of the underbelly of his city.

